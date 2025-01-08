Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Winter Storm Watch Friday-early Saturday morning

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, January 8
Posted
and last updated

Winter Storm Watch Friday until 6am Saturday

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix, Few AM Flurries |High: 32|
NW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Very Cold |Low: 16| NW-5 then Lt./Var.
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Clouds Increase PM |High: 36| Lt. & Var.

In Depth:
Ahead of the winter weather Friday, it'll remain cold today and
tonight. Many areas will fall into the teens by sunrise Thursday.

All eyes are watching the forecast for Friday and our chance for
accumulating snow. The entire NewsChannel 5 area is under a
Winter Storm Watch Friday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk