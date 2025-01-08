Winter Storm Watch Friday-early Saturday morning

Winter Storm Watch Friday until 6am Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix, Few AM Flurries |High: 32|

NW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Very Cold |Low: 16| NW-5 then Lt./Var.

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Clouds Increase PM |High: 36| Lt. & Var.

In Depth:

Ahead of the winter weather Friday, it'll remain cold today and

tonight. Many areas will fall into the teens by sunrise Thursday.

All eyes are watching the forecast for Friday and our chance for

accumulating snow. The entire NewsChannel 5 area is under a

Winter Storm Watch Friday.