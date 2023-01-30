Watch Now
Winter Weather Advisory TONIGHT through Tuesday morning (1.30.23)

Lelan's early morning forecast: Monday, January 30, 2023
Posted at 5:17 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 06:38:32-05

Storm 5 Alert Tonight-Tuesday Morning for the Possibility of Freezing Rain

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight-Midday Tuesday for most of the NC5 Area |Ice Storm Warning 6 p.m. Mon-Noon Wed. for West TN

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, AM Fog with Mist/Sprinkles| High: 51, Slowly Falling, Highs only in the Upper 30s to Low 40s W/NW |NW 5-10
Tonight: Rain/Freezing Rain Possible |Low: 32| NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Ch.|High: 39| N 5-10

In Depth:
There will be two chances for winter weather this week. In both cases, there will be the chance for freezing rain. The best chance for the ice to build is in West Tennessee, and that's why they will be under an Ice Storm Warning from 6 p.m. Monday-Noon Wednesday.

The weather set-up will mean a chance for winter weather from Texas to near Chicago. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for the latest.

