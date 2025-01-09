Winter weather on the way: Hazardous travel ahead

The Cold Before The Snow

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Clouds Increase PM |High: 36| Lt. & Var.

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Snow Showers |Low: 35| 5-10

In Depth:

Today will begin with clear skies and temperatures climbing to near or slightly above freezing. However, this brief "warmth" will not last long. As the evening progresses, clouds will increase in advance of an incoming winter storm.

Snow showers are set to intensify throughout tomorrow morning, continuing throughout the day and tapering off by Saturday morning. While snowfall accumulations will vary across the region, we anticipate 3-6+ inches in most areas.

On Sunday afternoon, temperatures will briefly climb above freezing, but don't expect significant melting. Any snow or ice that does melt during the day will quickly transition into black ice once temperatures fall again in the evening.

This poses a major hazard for travel, as icy conditions will persist. As we move into the start of the workweek, temperatures will remain below freezing every morning, leading to refreezing and ongoing messy conditions. Drivers and pedestrians should exercise caution as slick spots will remain a concern, particularly during early morning hours.