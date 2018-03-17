10 Students To Be Charged With Aggravated Rioting After Disturbance

7:07 PM, Mar 16, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officials are expected to charge ten Antioch High School students with aggravated rioting for a disruption during National Walkout Day.

Police obtained petitions to charge nine of the ten students with aggravated rioting in juvenile court: two 17-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, four 15-year-olds, one 14-year-old, and one 18-year-old.

A warrant was issued for the tenth, an 18-year-old, also charging the student with aggravated rioting.

Officials said their disturbance at the school Wednesday caused an estimated $500 to $1,000 damage. 

The next day, students conducted a second protest that was peaceful and respectful to make up for the other students' actions.
          

