12 South road redesign, bike project moves forward in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After years, the stalled 12 South road redesign and bikeway project is moving forward.

During WalknBike master planning community meetings, participants ranked it the number one priority bikeway in Nashville. It's also already funded.

That stretch of 12th Avenue South connects two popular destinations for locals and tourists: the 12 South neighborhood and the Gulch.

After multiple delays, Nashville Department of Transportation confirmed it has the final design in hand, and is waiting on Metro Water to sign off on stormwater improvements before sharing the plan publicly.

However, a look at the plan from 2019 shows bike lanes separated from traffic by a buffer, more trees, crosswalks and better access to bus stops.

WeGo Public Transit extended Route 17 Sunday, which runs along 12th Avenue South to the new Hillsboro Transit Center near the Green Hills Mall.

NDOT officials said they hope the weather allows construction to start in the next two months.