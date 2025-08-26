2 suspects in deadly Nashville shooting arrested; 1 after pursuit, manhunt along I-40

Two suspects who are believed to be involved in the deadly shooting of a Nashville man last month were arrested Monday afternoon.
Keilon Williams, 24, and James Redmond, 20, are suspects in the murder of 26-year-old Tyquan Jackson, who was shot on the I-40 entrance ramp from Old Hickory Boulevard on the night of July 27.
Metro police determined that Jackson pursued a vehicle after witnessing the occupants breaking into his car outside The End Zone restaurant and bar on Old Hickory Boulevard. Shots were fired from the suspect's vehicle while on the entrance ramp to I-40, which struck Jackson.
Williams was arrested on Rosa L Parks Boulevard in Nashville by Metro police TITANS detectives. Redmond fled from a traffic stop and ran into the woods along I-24 in Robertson County, where he was later caught by a Metro police K9 unit.
The charges for Williams and Redmond have not yet been listed by Metro police.
On August 1, Jonathan Brewington, Jr., 20, and Hannah Crague, 34, were both arrested by Metro police in connection with Jackson's death and later admitted to being in the vehicle the shots were fired from. Both were being held without bond at the time of their arrest.
