3 suspects arrested, 1 sought for 4-year-old child's murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting death of 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier last week have been arrested and a fourth suspect is wanted by Metro police, who are urging the public to help curb the increase of gun violence and deaths in Davidson County.

23-year-old Trey Dennis, 20-year-old Keimari Johnson and 18-year-old Kenlando Lewis are the three suspects who have been arrested, according to Metro police. Johnson and Lewis were arrested Wednesday, the day after the deadly shooting, and Dennis was arrested nearly a week later on Tuesday. Johnson and Lewis were taken into custody by detectives with the Specialized Investigations Division on criminal charges involving drugs and guns, says Metro police.

A fourth suspect, 19-year-old Lamarion Buchanan, is still wanted by Metro police investigators for his alleged role in the shooting. Anyone who has seen Buchanan or knows where he may be should call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

All four suspects have criminal homicide warrants placed against them, according to Metro police.

The charges against the four suspects stem from a targeted shooting on the afternoon of May 30 at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue. A Ford sedan occupied by the four alleged suspects pulled up to the intersection where a Chevrolet Malibu carrying Taliyah and other family members was stopped at a red light.

Two of the four suspects got out of the Ford and fired a rifle multiple times at the Chevrolet. Taliyah was hit by at least one of the rounds and died as a result. Two other children and an adult in the Chevrolet were not critically hurt, says Metro police.

The Ford sedan used in the shooting was abandoned and recovered by police Friday.

No clear motive has been provided for this shooting, says Metro police. The investigation into this shooting is being led by Detective Tim Skopek, who is assisted by colleagues in the Homicide Unit and detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division.

Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake released a video Tuesday that provided updated information regarding the investigation into Frazier's death. He also included the following message at the end of the video addressing violence in Nashville:

"Senseless gun violence is claiming the lives of too many men, women and children. We must do better, Nashville. Our police department is committed to doing its part. Gun owners, family members, church congregations and others all have a role in securing weapons so they won't be stolen and teaching persons that violence and gunfire is NOT the answer to address conflict. Thank you for listening and thank you for your support."

