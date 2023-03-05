Watch Now
News

Actions

3 years after the tornado, Donelson church continues to rebuild

church donelson.PNG
Araceli Crescencio
St. John's Lutheran Church continues to rebuild three years after a tornado ripped through Middle Tennessee.
church donelson.PNG
Posted at 9:54 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 22:54:18-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three years ago, lives were lost and destruction was widespread, when tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee.

For one church in Donelson, the work to rebuild continues. but a lot of progress has been made.

St. John's Lutheran Church on McGavock Pike was destroyed on March 3, 2020.

On Saturday, the church opened its doors and invited people to take tours of the renovated space.

Pastor Rick Roberts says the community showed up when they needed it most, which is why being able to welcome familiar faces back to the church means so much to him.

"We had so many people here from our community to help clean up all the rubbish from the tornado that the whole grounds were completely cleaned up. This is just another way of saying thank you to our Donelson brothers and sisters who partnered with us over the last three years and one day," Roberts said.

Roberts said the church was one of many places that lost power on Friday, but thankfully it was restored on Saturday.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap