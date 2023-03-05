3 years after the tornado, Donelson church continues to rebuild

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three years ago, lives were lost and destruction was widespread, when tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee.

For one church in Donelson, the work to rebuild continues. but a lot of progress has been made.

St. John's Lutheran Church on McGavock Pike was destroyed on March 3, 2020.

On Saturday, the church opened its doors and invited people to take tours of the renovated space.

Pastor Rick Roberts says the community showed up when they needed it most, which is why being able to welcome familiar faces back to the church means so much to him.

"We had so many people here from our community to help clean up all the rubbish from the tornado that the whole grounds were completely cleaned up. This is just another way of saying thank you to our Donelson brothers and sisters who partnered with us over the last three years and one day," Roberts said.

Roberts said the church was one of many places that lost power on Friday, but thankfully it was restored on Saturday.