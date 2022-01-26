911 call: Accused murderer was told to stay away from Robertson Co. deputy days before she died

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Days before she was killed, a Robertson County deputy called police to report her ex-boyfriend showed up at her house uninvited after he was asked to stay away from her.

In a 911 call made on January 19, Deputy Savanna Puckett is heard telling the dispatcher her ex-boyfriend James Conn was an "unwanted guest" who pulled into her driveway. Conn is accused of killing Puckett on January 23.

Puckett told the dispatcher Conn showed up at her home uninvited the night before and was told to stay away from her house. She added no threats had been made at the time.

The dispatcher remained on the line with Puckett until an officer arrived.

Listen to the call below:

911 call: Savanna Puckett on January 19, 2022

Puckett was found shot to death in her burning home on Sunday evening after she didn't report to her assigned shift. Evidence found at the scene led investigators to Conn.

She was 22 years old and had worked at the sheriff's office for four years.

Robertson Co. Sheriff's Office Savanna Puckett worked was a patrol deputy in Robertson County

Conn was taken into custody on Monday afternoon following an hours-long standoff with several law enforcement agencies in Smyrna. He's facing charges of aggravated arson and first-degree murder in Puckett's death. He was booked into the Robertson County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation James Conn

Conn has previous convictions of aggravated criminal trespassing and domestic assault from 2019.