All art forms from Black artists to be celebrated at Cheekwood's Black Arts Bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheekwood Estate and Gardens is always a great place to see art and enjoy the outdoors, but Saturday Cheekwood will focus on showcasing Black artists during its Black Arts Bash — showcasing all forms of art from music to visual arts and more.

People can hear from bands, watch dance performances, and listen to spoken word.

Everyone can help build a community quilt using African textiles.

There will be food and adults can enjoy a cocktail in the lounge. There will also be activities for the kids like story time and opportunities for the whole family to learn from artists.

People can also walk through the fine arts exhibition where people can see the work of artists like Xavier Payne, or X Payne. He said this event is a great way for artists to connect with each other and the community.

"Black arts doesn't really get the kind of spotlight that it needs with how important it is to American culture I think. And visual arts in particular we're not as loud as musicians or as expressive as dancers, so I think putting a spotlight on visual arts is really important and it gives everyone the chance to see the full spectrum of art," said Payne.

The event will be going on the whole day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. People can get their tickets online through Cheekwood's website.