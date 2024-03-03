Almost 300 volunteers are searching for Sebastian Rogers this weekend

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s day 7 in the search for 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers. This weekend, efforts to find him have ramped up.

There are close to 300 trained volunteers at the command center in Sumner County, where search and rescue volunteers are continually looking for Sebastian.

It's a major increase from the around 70 or 80 people who were out searching during the past week.

Sebastian is a 15-year-old teen with autism, and the TBI released an endangered child alert for his disappearance on Feb. 26. Ever since then we have been closely following any updates from officials regarding his whereabouts and safety.

We found out from officials that Sumner County is working alongside the TBI all week, and consulting the FBI for next steps.

The National Guard was called in to help find him on Saturday and Sunday, as well as agencies from nearby Wilson, Knox and Williamson counties. They join the Tennessee association of rescue squads, and dozens of other agencies that have assisted Sumner County in this search.

They want you to know they are all over this area, checking and double checking every inch of space to find Sebastian. All week, they’ve used specialized technology, K-9s, and sheer manpower to cover the ground here.

Police are asking the community to check their property, and any video camera footage from Sunday to Monday.

Everyone has the same goal, Sumner County fire says — and they are asking people to try to put their trust in the professionals.

“The agencies have been training for something like this for years. The emergency management association of all the different counties in any state — this is what they do. They are ready for these kinds of events.” Amy DeFreitas, Sumner County fire finance director, said. “They just ask for patience to let them do what they’ve been trained to do.”

We know you care about this boy and want to help.

DeFreitas says can drop off energy drinks or water to the volunteers at the Shackle Island volunteer fire department to keep them going in this search.

