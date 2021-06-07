Andrew Delke case: Motions hearing continues for decommissioned Metro officer charged with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motions hearing will continue Monday for Andrew Delke, the decommissioned Metro police officer charged with murder in the 2018 killing of Daniel Hambrick.

The hearing began Friday afternoon in Judge Monte Watkins’ courtroom. Judge Watkins will ultimately decide what evidence can be used in the trial next month.

In terms of what to expect today, a witness with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be testifying. He could not be there last week because of the Joseph Daniels trial.

A big part of the debate is the defense's argument that there may have been footage of the shooting from at least one other camera in a "void area," and that video wasn't retained by investigators.

The defense says because the footage wasn't collected, it was deleted 30 days later and now the defense has to rely only on what was logged by investigators.

On Friday, former District Attorney Torry Johnson was asked if Delke had probable cause to continue pursuing after Hambrick drove onto the shoulder of the interstate to get around a bus. Johnson said once he became armed, he became a threat to Delke and anybody in the vicinity.

Hambrick’s mother, Vickie, was shocked Johnson was called as an expert, and her spokesperson, attorney Joy Kimbrough, said it wasn’t fair, saying she’s never known him to try a case, calling him a privileged individual who won the position based on politics.

Delke's attorney couldn’t speak because of a gag order.

The trial is set to start on July 12 after it was pushed back because of the pandemic.