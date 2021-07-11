Anger from Hambrick's family continues as former MNPD officer gets three-year sentence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of a man shot and killed by a Metro Police officer continue their calls for justice.

Just over a week after office Andrew Delke accepted a plea deal rather than go to trial for shooting Daniel Hambrick, a group protested outside of the home of District Attorney Glenn Funk.

Saturday evening, the family joined a few protesters outside of the home of District Attorney Glenn Funk, expressing their anger against him through a bullhorn.

Protesters are calling for Funk to be voted out of office next year.

Hambrick’s mom tells us the DA never asked them if they would be okay with a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter, instead of what would have been a trial on first degree murder charges.

Delke shot and killed Hambrick three years ago.

Delke agreed to a three-year plea deal for voluntary manslaughter but protesters say that’s not enough for taking a life.

"We don't want to let this go, this isn't going away, " said Angel Stansberry with the People's Plaza organization, "We don't have anything that is keeping us at peace right now."

Neighbors tell us Funk was not home, but his family was inside.

Funk never came out to talk to the protesters.

Organizers say they plan to protest outside the home of Judge Monte Watkins next.

Police did show up on scene after a few neighbors called in to complain about the noise but no one was arrest and police did not approach the protesters.