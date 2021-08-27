Watch
Anonymous donor to pay for funerals of the 20 Humphreys Co. flooding victims

Catastrophic flooding on August 21, 2021, left behind devastating damage in the Humphreys County community.
Posted at 10:18 PM, Aug 26, 2021
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An anonymous donor will be paying for the funerals of all 20 people who died in the devastating Humphreys County flash flooding.

The donor contacted Spann Funeral Home to take care of the expenses. No other information about the donor was released.

Waverly was pummeled with over 17 inches of rain in less than 24 hours this past weekend, shattering the state record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches.

The rushing waters picked homes up off their foundations, moving them streets away. Roads were completely washed out, dozens of businesses were destroyed and two Humphreys County schools were severely damaged.

Officials say they are no longer searching for any missing people, and that the community is now shifting gears to begin cleanup and recovery efforts.

