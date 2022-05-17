Tanger Outlets to break ground on new shopping center in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday, Tanger Outlets Nashville will break ground on the highly anticipated new shopping center.

City officials think it’s going to be the start of something new for the Antioch Community.

The outlets will be located near Hickory Hollow Parkway in the Century Farms mixed-use development site. In fact, it’s only about 12 miles from downtown Nashville.

Metro Councilmember Joy Styles, who represents the district where the development is being built, said several delays held up this project, so many she said people started to question if Tanger Factory Outlet would become a reality.

The company reports the area is a premier location and the cost of doing business in the area is 10% lower than the U.S. average. This will be the company’s second site in Tennessee, with the other location in East Tennessee.

Styles said some community members have expressed concerns about the new open-air outlet center possibly changing her district's affordability.

"We are very affordable, but I do think that frustration is still here with residents that are currently living in the area. Some are feeling like well, how can I stay? This is certainly something I am working on by talking to developers to find out how do we provide for individuals that want to stay. We need to be able to give them options. We can't just push them out," Styles explained.

Styles said the public will be surprised by the new outlets. She said it’s going to be the flagship for Tanger Outlets moving forward, which will include a variety of stores and entertainment options.

She said the outlets will not only be an economic driver, but it’s going to bring people back to Antioch in the same way the Hickory Hollow Mall did years ago. Styles said she remembers in the past companies would give their word about building something new for the community and then back out, but this time is different.

"We cannot keep looking backwards and complaining about what happened before. New things are happening. Things that we have wanted for a long time. We have to look to the future and continue to push forward. We have to push for more things that we want to see," Styles said.

According to Styles, Tanger Outlets is also committed to investing in the community by joining nonprofits with their missions.

The groundbreaking ceremony will happen at 11 a.m and there will be several people in attendance including Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Councilwoman Styles, Tanger Outlets CEO Stephen Yalof, and many more.

They haven’t officially announced what stores will be at the outlets. Styles said it’s all a part of the rollout process.

Construction for the Tanger Outlets is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.