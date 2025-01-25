Antioch High School installs new weapons detection system after deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools says it's immediately taking steps to boost security at Antioch High School. One of those steps is a pilot program using Evolv weapons detection system.

Nearby districts, including the Clarksville - Montgomery County School System and Wilson County Schools, also use Evolv.

The system uses sensors and artificial intelligence to detect weapons and other prohibited items. Unlike a traditional metal detector, the system allows students to walk through without removing all of their personal items.

If the system flags an item, a secondary screening will take place to ensure all items are safe.

To help streamline the new system, officials ask families to review with students what they bring to school each day. They also ask students to only bring essential items to school.

Students will return to class on Tuesday, but officials say it will not be a typical school week. Instead, the week will prioritize the emotional well-being of the students with grief counseling, mental health support, restorative practices, and community-building activities available for them.

The cafeteria will remain closed for ongoing repairs and reimagining of the space.

