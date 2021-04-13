April 13 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 57 new cases, active cases drop to 1,655

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro health officials reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. No additional deaths were reported.

In Davidson County, 96,014 total cases have been reported, 93,466 of which are now considered recovered. Right now, 1,655 cases remain active in Metro Nashville.

The Metro Public Health Department said 805 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 893 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 18.5

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.4

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 11 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 45,630

Female: 49,597

Unknown: 787

Cases by age:



Unknown 128 0-10 4,648 11-20 10,012 21-30 26,690 31-40 18,570 41-50 12,686 51-60 10,761 61-70 7,093 71-80 3,459 81+ 1,967 Total 96,014 Inactive/Recovered 93,466 Deaths 893 Total active cases 1,655