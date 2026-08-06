Attorneys for next person scheduled to be executed in Tenn. ask for drug testing results

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Attorneys for the next person scheduled to be executed by the state of Tennessee sent a letter to state officials Thursday asking for the test results of the execution drug they plan on using.

Darrell Hines is scheduled to be executed on August 13. His planned execution has gotten extra attention following the state's failed execution attempt of Tony Carruthers in May.

In the letter, they ask that the drug's execution date be checked, the drug be tested for quality assurance and quality control, and the drug be stored and handled appropriately according to United States Pharmacopeia standards.

Despite previous requests for the doctor to be replaced, Gov. Bill Lee has said executions will continue.