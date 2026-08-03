Gov. Lee says Tennessee executions will move forward despite failed execution attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he has confidence in the state's execution process and does not plan to intervene in upcoming executions, despite questions raised by a failed execution attempt earlier this year.

Three executions are currently scheduled in Tennessee over the coming months. Darrel Hines is scheduled to be executed on August 13, Christa Pike on September 30, and Gary Sutton on December 3. If carried out, Pike would be the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years

The future of those executions has been the subject of renewed scrutiny since the state was unable to carry out the execution of death row inmate Tony Carruthers in May.

Carruthers' execution was called off after the Tennessee Department of Correction failed to establish a required backup IV line for the lethal injection procedure. According to Carruthers' attorney, the execution team repeatedly punctured her client for more than an hour in attempts to establish a central line.

Gov. Lee granted Carruthers a one-year reprieve following the failed execution attempt.

During a media availability on Monday, NewsChannel 5 asked Lee whether the problems surrounding Carruthers' execution attempt should prompt another pause in executions.

In 2022, Lee halted executions in Tennessee after the state discovered it had failed to follow its own execution protocols. The pause led to a review of the state's procedures and the establishment of new protocols for obtaining pentobarbital, the drug used in Tennessee's lethal injection process.

Asked whether the Carruthers case was a reason to once again stop scheduled executions, Lee said the circumstances were different from those that led to the 2022 pause.

"We knew the protocols were not being followed in the previous situation that you addressed," Lee said. "It's incredibly important, not only important, it's legally crucial that we follow the protocol. The situation that occurred in the last execution was not a matter of not following protocol. So, it's a different scenario and that's why different decisions have been made."

Lee also said he remains confident in the state's ability to carry out future executions.

"I do. Obviously it's the Department of Correction's responsibility and role to deliver that in a way that is legal and just and brings justice to the victims' families and dignity to the process, but I have confidence that that's what will happen," Lee said.

The governor acknowledged that overseeing executions is one of the most difficult responsibilities of his office. "I am committed to making sure that it is done in the way that it should be," Lee said. "I take it very seriously and have in every case."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.