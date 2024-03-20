Authorities focus their attention on the Cheatham Dam looking for Riley Strain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Search efforts continue for Riley Strain, who disappeared after a night downtown 13 days ago. While typically mobilized for natural disasters, a non-profit organization United Cajun Navy has rallied volunteers from far and wide to aid in the search.

Gay Street was the last known location of Riley and has become a focal point for law enforcement, near the Cumberland River. Today law enforcement focused their efforts on the Cheatham Dam, about 40 miles from the initial sighting. Collaborative efforts between the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Police have been underway, scouring the area.

Volunteers have also joined the search. David Flagg, the national director of operations for the United Cajun Navy, expressed concerns about Riley potentially being swept away by the river's swift currents. Despite the challenges posed by the terrain and conditions, the search continues.

The nonprofit has brought specialized equipment such as airboats and hovercraft. Rick LeCroy, a retired Alabama conservation officer and volunteer with the organization, remains optimistic. "We can just do the best we can and hope for the best. Pray that things will turn out and these folks will get some closure," LeCroy said.

Flagg emphasized the hazardous nature of the search environment, along the embankment of the river.

"Large rocks, loose rocks, dead trees, loose dirt, loose bricks, tree branches tree roots, very treacherous to navigate," Flagg said.

Despite initial searches yielding no results, David Flagg remains committed to finding Riley. "We are going to continue to pray as a group and as individuals that the Lord leads us to him and helps find him and bring him home to his family," Flagg said.

The United Cajun Navy plans to deploy search dogs and additional boats in the coming days. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

