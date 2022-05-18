Baby Addilyn's biological mother facing probation violation, possible prison time

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The biological mother of "Baby Addilyn" has been arrested on drug charges and could have her probation revoked, NewsChannel 5 has learned.

As an infant, Addilyn was beaten and nearly died, leaving her blind and with brain damage. She's now 3 years old and living happily with her adoptive family.

Addilyn’s biological mother Brooklyn Tidwell took a plea deal last year for three years of probation in the case. She also entered a best-interest plea in another charge of a robbery for six years probation.

NewsChannel 5 has learned Tidwell has now been arrested on drug and paraphernalia charges. She is currently in custody on a $3,000 bond. An arrest violates her probation and could send her to prison for up to nine years. A judge will decide.

Probation officers are aware of the arrest and are drafting a warrant for probation violation, NewsChannel 5 has been told. District Attorney Brent Cooper said he will ask to have her probation immediately revoked and send her to prison.

Terra Woodard, Addilyn’s adoptive mother, said this is a relief and more justice for what happened to Addilyn.

Addilyn’s biological father, Michael Fisher, was convicted of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse and sentenced to 50 years in prison. Many felt Tidwell got off easy with the plea on an aggravated child neglect charge.