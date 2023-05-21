Bass Tournament on Old Hickory Lake raises thousands for community member injured in boating accident

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In February, Cody Liddle was critically injured in a terrible boating accident on Old Hickory Lake and NewsChannel 5 shared how the community rallied around him selling t-shirts raising money for his family. The community rallied around Liddle and his family again doing exactly what he loved: fishing.

Sunday, more than 140 boats went out onto Old Hickory Lake for the Lifting Up Liddle Bass Tournament raising money to help cover his medical care.

Boats got into the lake early in the morning around 4 a.m. Then dispersed across the lake when the sun came up around 5:30 a.m.

Weigh-in starts at 2 p.m.

The biggest prize for today's tournament is $3,000.

The tournament is expected to raise upwards of $45,000 to $50,000 by the end of the day.