Biden administration offers assistance for Tennessee flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President Joe Biden expressed his condolences and offered the federal government’s assistance as parts of Middle Tennessee recover from devastating flooding that has killed more than 20.

As of Monday, this past weekend's catastrophic flooding has claimed at least 22 lives. More than 20 people remain missing.

On Sunday, Gov. Bill Lee spoke after surveying some of the devastation and said the Biden administration has reached out to offer help.

President Biden also spoke about the flooding during a press briefing on Sunday.

"I want to express my deepest condolences for the sudden and tragic loss of life due to this flash flood," he said. "We’ll offer any assistance they need for this terrible moment."

In response to the flooding, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) activated a state of emergency. Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty joined other local officials to tour the damage on Sunday afternoon.

In the coming days, Lee said the governor's office will put together a request for a declaration of emergency and federal assistance.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU NEED HELP

If you've been affected by the flooding, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) says a resource page is available here. A help line is also available at 615-338-7404 for flood survivors to request volunteer clean-up assistance.

If your home was severely damaged or destroyed, you can reach out to the American Red Cross for assistance by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, you can call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) to speak with a trained mental health professional, 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week. You can also text TN to 741741.