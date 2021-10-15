Body of 28-year-old missing man, Dakota Bingham, found at Rock Harbor Marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police say the body of 28-year-old Dakota Bingham has been found.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, police tweeted that a tugboat operator discovered a body on the river bank near Rock Harbor Marina. That body has now been identified as Bingham's.

A press conference is expected around 11 a.m. Friday morning. You can watch it below in the live stream below:

Breaking News Livestream

Police say Dakota Bingham was last seen last Sunday night by friends at Noble's Kitchen & Beer Hall on Main Street in the Five Points area. He left the bar around 11:15 p.m., telling his friends he would be riding a scooter home to his apartment on McGavock Street.

Earlier this week, investigators located surveillance video showing a man, believed to Bingham, struggling to stay afloat in the Cumberland River just after midnight on Monday.

