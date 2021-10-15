Watch
News

Actions

Body of 28-year-old missing man, Dakota Bingham, found at Rock Harbor Marina

items.[0].image.alt
Shelby Pickett
Dakota Bingham
dakota bingham
Posted at 10:06 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 11:25:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police say the body of 28-year-old Dakota Bingham has been found.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, police tweeted that a tugboat operator discovered a body on the river bank near Rock Harbor Marina. That body has now been identified as Bingham's.

A press conference is expected around 11 a.m. Friday morning. You can watch it below in the live stream below:

Breaking News Livestream

Police say Dakota Bingham was last seen last Sunday night by friends at Noble's Kitchen & Beer Hall on Main Street in the Five Points area. He left the bar around 11:15 p.m., telling his friends he would be riding a scooter home to his apartment on McGavock Street.

Earlier this week, investigators located surveillance video showing a man, believed to Bingham, struggling to stay afloat in the Cumberland River just after midnight on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

News

Storm 5 Alert Friday