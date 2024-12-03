Clarksville business owner stunned and upset after her lawn ad business is called illegal

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An experienced business owner said she’s shocked to hear that her Clarksville small business is being called illegal.

Tess Partridge launched At Home Ads earlier this year. Partridge launched the stroller-based workout iStroll in 2015.

Her lawn ad business started in 2023. Homeowners are paid to place advertisements on their lawns, promoting businesses in the area. Some make in the $300 range every month.

She said that while the Mayor's Office and Codes initially gave her the green light, her customers are now being hit with citations.

"All of them told me this was a very novel idea, really good for homeowners, really good for local small businesses, and gave me the thumbs up," Tess Partridge said.

The violations said that off-premise advertising structures are prohibited within the city limits.

These citations come after she put $200,000 from her family and outside investors into the company.

"I had lined up a couple of investors and one of their qualifications was that I had to have approval," Partridge explained.

Justin Crosby, Director of the City of Clarksville’s Building & Codes Department, started after At Home Ads was created. In a phone call with NewsChannel 5, he said they weren't aware At Home Ads would be used for commercial advertising.

While At Home Ads customers have been receiving citations, Partridge said she has not received written communication from the city.

"I would love to work with the city to continue to allow this, even if it was in certain parameters that we came together to make," Partridge said.

Using the platform, the company says homeowners were making as much as $400 a month. Roughly 25 businesses signed up to advertise.