Clarksville Mayor includes re-opening Mason Rudolph Golf Course in his proposed budget

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After years of uncertainty about the future of the Mason Rudolph Golf Course in Clarksville, the city appears to be poised to reopen the 112-year-old course.

The back story

While the driving range has remained open, the course itself has been closed for the last few years. As a result, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts announced that the course would permanently close andtransition into the Mason Rudolph Legacy Park. Golfers were furious when they heard the announcement, alleging the city didn't keep up with the course so it would be easier to close.

"The efforts were not made to keep it up as a golf course," Michael Long, an avid Clarksville golfer told NewsChannel 5 last year.

"We didn’t do it on purpose. It was just a series of issues that came up," Mayor Pitts said last May.

Just a few hours after our story first ran, Mayor Pitts gave golfers a mulligan —pressing pause on the park development plans.

But at the time, he also didn't officially pledge to reopen the course either. Stuck in limbo, members of the golf community held several ralliesand attended city meetings to urge leaders to reopen the course.

For years, Mason Rudolph Golf Course has served as an affordable place to learn the game.

"It’s just a great practice course," said Issac Frost, who was on the driving range Thursday. "The one way to get good at golf is play a lot of golf. And this allows the youngsters to come out and play a lot of golf."

Frost himself learned the game in his 30s, but couldn't have afforded to learn without the affordable rates at MRGC.

The possible return

Earlier this month, city leaders changed their stance. Included in this year'sproposed Parks and Rec budget is about $1.3 million allocated to reopen Mason Rudolph. We wanted to talk to Mayor Pitts for this story, but we were told by a spokesperson that he's covered up in budget meetings right now. The Mayor is willing to sit down with NewsChannel 5 next week, if we can all make the timing work.

"I was very happy that they heard, they listened to the voice of the people about what the people wanted," said Frost.

That being said, Frost isn't celebrating just yet. The funding will have to be approved with the overall budget by Clarksville's City Council. Council typically takes their final vote in June.

"Just hoping that city council passes it so we can have this gem back," said Frost.

Frost is hopeful, one day, he can take more swings at the course that taught him the game.

"I think there’s a lot of people who are going to stay on it until they get to play nine holes here," said Frost.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.