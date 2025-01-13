Class action lawsuit filed against Tennessee over 'mishandling' of SNAP benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After months of SNAP issues, families and nonprofits have come together to file a class action lawsuit against Tennessee and the Department of Human Services about maintaining the program.

Individuals trying to receive their benefits joined the suit along with the Tennessee Justice Center and the homeless newspaper The Contributor. The SNAP benefits program helps low-income families provide groceries and food to their families, which is a federal program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and managed by state departments across the country.

Tennesseans applying who are "able-bodied" must register to work if they are between ages of 16-59 to receive benefits.

In the federally filed suit, they collectively indicate that the state failed to provide benefits on time as outlined by federal law and caused hardship for those in need. It also highlighted that more than 30,000 Tennesseans have filed appeals for their benefits since 2023. In records obtained for the lawsuit, Tennessee DHS indicated it took 129 days on average for a current wait time on an appeal if benefits were first denied.

"When the state agency fails to comply, as DHS chronically does here, individuals are harmed and must either go hungry, skip meals, or find other ways to secure food — such as turning to any friends or family, locating a food bank, or forgoing payment of other essential bills to pay for it," the lawsuit stated.

Throughout the last year, reporters at NewsChannel 5 have told stories about those having a difficult time getting their SNAP benefits through the state. That included when the Tennessee Department of Human Services switched to a new EBT vendor in September to help protect people in the program.

It also included reporting stories on those who faced SNAP benefit fraud, which meant families had their accounts cleaned out with only cents left.

In 2024, at least 24,743 Tennesseans reported SNAP fraud. That's more than in 2023. However in 2023, SNAP experienced a backlog in the Eligibility Benefits Management System as part of an effort to modernize and provide a single platform to manage SNAP benefits. The new technology took some adjusting as TDHS transitioned, causing longer processing times.

With the lawsuit, those filing said they want a judge to place an injunctive relief to ensure those applying for benefits receive them on time and that the program runs efficiently without the problems it's faced throughout the last few years.

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit Brandi Tapia of Nashville found herself in an endless loop trying to get benefits, the lawsuit stated.

She started her application in 2023, went through two interviews, submitted her paystubs three times, but was ultimately denied because DHS said they never received her information. The department told her to resubmit her application for benefits, which she did.

Tapia went through the interview process again and finally approved her February application for benefits in February 2024. However, her original appeal wasn't held until 135 days later. She had to show screenshots that she submitted her benefits information required.

In July 2024, she received the back pay for her lost benefits but not without consequence, the lawsuit stated.

"DHS’s wrongful denial of Ms. Tapia’s SNAP benefits caused her to be evicted," attorneys wrote. "Ms. Tapia was put in a situation where she had to spend money on food for her son or pay rent. She chose to feed her son and was evicted for failure to make timely rent payments. DHS will request verifications from Ms. Tapia in the future. Given the repeated issues that DHS has in being unable to locate a verification that has been provided repeatedly over several months, Ms. Tapia is likely to have to submit SNAP appeals in the future on this or another basis."

This is just one of many descriptions in the 83-page lawsuit of how DHS allegedly failed to provide benefits to people in need.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to the Tennessee Department of Human Services for comment.

We will add the responses from those in lawsuit below as we receive them.

The Contributor response

“For our street newspaper vendors and the people we serve, SNAP benefits are essential for addressing food insecurity and freeing up limited resources for other necessities, like rent and utilities,” said Will Connelly, executive director of The Contributor. “Delays or denials in SNAP benefits can jeopardize housing stability and overall well-being, pushing individuals closer to crisis. By participating in this lawsuit, The Contributor affirms its commitment to advocating for systemic change that directly impacts the people we support.”

Tennessee Justice Center

"This lawsuit seeks to hold the State of Tennessee accountable for its persistent failure to determine eligibility for SNAP benefits on time, in violation of federal law, resulting in significant harm to low-income households. The Plaintiffs assert that these failures include delays in processing initial and recertification applications, issuing timely and accurate notices, and providing prompt appeal decisions. This suit alleges that as a result, applicants and SNAP participants have experienced hunger, malnutrition, and financial hardship."

