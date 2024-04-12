Coffee County Sheriff says he supports arming certain teachers for 'when all hell breaks loose'

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A controversial bill considered this week by Tennessee lawmakers would let certain teachers carry weapons in the classroom. All this week, we've shared important perspectives on the issue from parents, teachers, gun safety experts and lawmakers.

Now, I'm hearing from a local sheriff, who thinks this could be a big help for Tennessee's more rural counties.

Coffee County is an hour and a half drive from the state capitol, yet Sheriff Chad Partin follows nearly every word of debate.

"What comes off that Hill is what we’re going to have to start enforcing or changing," said Partin.

He thinks the "Arming Teachers" bill is misunderstood.

"It’s just a lot of misconceptions about it because there’s nobody being forced to do anything," said Partin.

Under the measure, teachers interested already have to have a handgun carry permit, get approval from their principal and their Director of Schools, pass a psychological evaluation and go through 40 hours of additional training.

"We know how to put them in those training positions, and I’m going to tell you, there will be a big percentage of them I don’t think I want to do this and they’re going to change their mind," Partin said.

After all of those steps are cleared, the appropriate police chief or sheriff has the final approval power.

"There is such a deep filter with this bill. It’s deeper options and deeper requirements of any law or bill that I’ve seen in years," he said.

Sheriff Partin thinks it's clear who lawmakers are trying to help with this bill.

"Do I think there will be one teacher or faculty member in the Davidson County school system that will participate in this? Me personally? No," he said. "In the rural parts of Tennessee? Absolutely."

Partin says communities like Coffee County are struggling to keep and retain school resource officers to help protect their local schools.

"I'm very blessed to have the SROs I’ve got, and if I lose one of my SROs, I don’t — it’s hard to replace them," said Partin.

Because he follows nearly every word of legislative debate, Partin said he understands the hesitation. But he thinks something like this, at least in Coffee County, could help save lives.

"We’re putting that option out there to carry this firearm for when all hell breaks loose, that’s it," he said.

What are the chances it passes?

Gov. Bill Lee indicates he supports the general idea, but says the details are everything with this bill.

"It's very important what the details of that legislation would look like. It has passed one chamber, not the other. That means there are likely to be changes to it, if it passes at all, and I don't know where it is on the House Floors or on the floors of the legislature, but I'm open to the idea. But very dependent on the details," Lee told reporters.

The House says they don't know when or if they'll consider passing the bill this year. If they don't pass it before the end of the session, they would have to start over next year.

How it would work

For those wanting to carry, they will have to go through several steps to do so.

Teachers wanting to carry will have to have:

an enhanced carry permit

written authorization from the superintendent and principal and law enforcement

complete 40 hours of basic training in school policing and 40 hours of POST commission-approved training that is specific to school policing each year in order to keep the authorization

must obtain a background check

undergo a psychological exam conducted by a Tennessee-licensed psychologist

What other rural counties have to say

Legislators said this was for the benefit of rural counties.

So, we decided to call some and their sheriffs. No one told us no for a comment, but these are the sheriffs we could get ahold of this topic.

Here is what they said.

