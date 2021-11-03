Community raises money for teen hit by truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen is home recovering after she was hit in a crosswalk, and now the community is raising money to help the family with medical bills.

The 13-year-old was walking to get coffee with a friend when she hit at the Gallatin Pike and Ardee Avenue intersection. Neighbors said infrastructure changes need to be addressed to prevent pedestrian injuries.

On Wednesday at Sip Café, the business donated all proceeds to the teen's GoFundMe page.

Sip cafe is doing a fundraiser right now for a teen who was hit crossing the street at Gallatin Pike and Ardee Avenue. The community is calling for additional safety measures at the dangerous crosswalk here. @nc5 https://t.co/IiDVb3BRWB — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) November 3, 2021

Nicholas Adams thinks the Gallatin corridor is risky. “Especially with more people moving here, more families moving here, it should just generally lean toward safety," Adams said.

For Ben De la Cour, he loved knowing his coffee went to a good cause. "It’s nice that there’s a community-run business here who, like, cares," De la Cour said.

He hopes the Nashville Department of Transportation will make changes to the intersection too. "It’s horrifying, but not surprising. I drive Ardee all the time,” De la Cour said. “There’s like no street lighting."

While what happened could have turned tragic, they're hopeful 13-year-old Libi Moss will make a full recovery. "I think a lot of people here care, a situation goes south, and something is happening, I think everybody reacts in the best way they can," Adams said.