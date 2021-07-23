Crews to begin relocation of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust, 2 others today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After years of protests and demands for the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest to be removed from the State Capitol, crews will begin moving it to the Tennessee State Museum.

The relocation of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust will start at 8 a.m. Crews are also moving the busts of U.S. admirals David Farragut and Albert Greaves, and they anticipate this to be a very complicated project.

Thursday’s vote by the State Building Commission and Governor Bill Lee sealed the deal for these busts to be relocated.

The three busts are estimated to weigh up to 3,000 pounds each. Because of their weight, it will require heavy duty equipment, and there will be a temporary construction zone put in place. The construction zone is not only to protect the statues, but also the Capitol building itself.

Kyle Horan Preparations to relocate the busts began after Thursday's vote.

The West Elevator will be used to take the busts from the second floor of the Capitol to the ground floor loading dock and onto a truck. From there, they will be taken to the museum.

It’s estimated to cost around $17,000 to move these statues. The bill is being covered by the state museum.

The three busts will be on display at the Tennessee State Museum starting Tuesday.