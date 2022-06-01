Dallas' Law signed into effect by Gov. Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee signed into law Wednesday a measure that would require de-escalation training for security guard applicants.

Known as "Dallas' Law," the bill originated after the death of Dallas "DJ" Barrett as Whiskey Row in August 2021. Investigations revealed that unlicensed security guards handled Barrett within the bar during an altercation. When officers arrived, they found Barrett, 22, unresponsive on the floor of the rooftop. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and determined his cause of death was asphyxiation.

"He won't be forgotten and prayerfully this will never happen to anyone in Tennessee again," his mother Tammy Barrett said to NewsChannel 5.

As written, the law has requirements for both unarmed and armed security guards. Both have to complete four hours of general training, complete de-escalation techniques and hold a current certification from the American Red Cross to render emergency aid.

Alexandra Kohen contributed to this story.