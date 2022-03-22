Bill would require de-escalation training for bar security after Whiskey Row death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grieving mom said she's over the moon about a new bill that would require bouncers to get de-escalation training.

In August, Whiskey Row security guards approached Dallas Barrett after he pushed through a crowd. He threw a punch, was taken to the ground and became unresponsive after minutes. The medical examiner said he died because he couldn't breathe.

The video from a witness got the attention of state Rep. Bill Beck, D-Nashville.

"Because as you can see from the films that I’ve seen on NewsChannel 5, where this young man got into a frenzy, instead of trying to talk him down, it seemed like they took him down," Beck said.

That's why Beck is behind a bill that would require bouncers to get de-escalation and CPR training.

"And then continuing credit every two years that they don’t have right now,” Beck said. “They have no education right now."

Dallas' mom, Tammy Barrett, said the bill is what she's been praying for following her son’s death.

"So the fact that there’s actually a bill out there to put stricter guidelines and regulations on these security guards make me extremely happy," Barrett said.

In addition, it would require unarmed security guards to get background checks and fingerprinting.

This comes after one of the accused guards, Dylan Larocca, had an assault charge from 2019 at the time Barrett died.

Davidson County Courts Arrest

His mother's attorney, Sarah Cripps, said she believed if this bill had been in effect, Barrett would still be alive.

"It’s going to hopefully change the wrath of carnage that has been going on on Broadway," Cripps said.

They hope it will be called 'Dallas' Law' if it comes to fruition.

"And I just pray that if it gets made into a law that it would be strictly enforced," Barrett said.

Four of the six security guards who were indicted were not licensed which is why Whiskey Row was fined $26,000.