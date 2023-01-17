Davidson County Election Commission hosting event to provide transparency around the voting process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been more than two months since the election when hundreds of Davidson County voters were given the wrong ballot. Now election officials are trying to be more transparent.

On Tuesday night there is an Election Integrity Seminar to give a hands-on and behind-the-scenes look at how the votes are counted.

More than 400 people received the wrong ballot during early voting in November. If they wanted to vote again they had to go to the election commission and cast a provisional ballot. The ballots were incorrect because of system issues. When officials tried to fix it, the problem got worse.

During Monday's seminar, election officials will use real ballots and secured voting equipment from this last election and explain how the votes are counted. Additionally, they will show how they deal with absentee and provisional ballots.

Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts said he wants people to walk out with facts. He hopes that by showing people the process with the real thing and replicating how they do it will build confidence among voters.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the commission on Murfreesboro Pike. You need to register to attend.