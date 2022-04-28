Death row attorneys formally ask Gov. Lee for execution moratorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Attorneys representing death row inmates in Tennessee have formally asked Gov. Bill Lee to stop all pending executions in Tennessee and appoint an independent commission to review Tennessee's execution protocol.

The attorneys announced a letter they delivered to the governor's office asking for the changes.

Watch the full press conference in the video player below:

In the letter, the attorneys say, "there can be no trust in the Department of Correction to carry out an execution without first conducting an independent investigation of the execution protocol."

"The secrecy that shrouds the execution process in Tennessee is troubling," the letter continues.

Last Thursday, TDOC was scheduled to execute 72-year-old death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith, but less than two hours before his scheduled execution, Lee issued a rare reprieve delaying the execution through June 1. He cited an "oversight in preparation for lethal injection." The next day, Lee referred to the delay as being caused by a "technical oversight," without further information.

Without any additional details about what went wrong, Lee's spokesperson says the governor's office is preparing to release "more information and action steps" on Monday.

The governor's office said the coming adjournment of the Republican-led General Assembly was the reason details about what went wrong have yet to be released.