Despite strong opposition, plans for a data center moves forward in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Plans for a data center are moving forward in Lawrenceburg, at least for now. The site plans passed through the city planning commission unanimously.

Signaling, this project has gained momentum despite community push back. A petition asking city leaders for moratorium now has more than 7,000 signatures. According to Lawrenceburg's website, they city's population is 14,000.

Some residents who attended the meeting Thursday had to wait outside due to capacity limits. A representative from Lawrenceburg Utilities System shed some more light on the proposed project. He said it would be a 4.9 megawatt facility and would not be their largest customer. The company would use a closed loop water system and initially draw 20,000 gallons of water, then about 40-60 gallons a day.

The plans for the data center now head to the city council. In Lawrence County, St. Joseph is working to pass an ordinance that bans data centers altogether.

This is a story NewsChannel 5 first reported on, thanks to your voice. Do you have concerns about data center developments or other projects in your community? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com