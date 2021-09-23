Dr. Fiscus: Amazon confirms account created by unauthorized party used to send dog muzzle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After learning a dog muzzle sent to her office was purchased using an Amazon account in her name, former Tennessee vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus said the company now believes an unauthorized party created the account.

Fiscus, who was fired from the Tennessee Department of Health this summer, called for an investigation into who sent a dog muzzle to her office in early July.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security closed its investigation into who sent the muzzle last month, saying the package was sent to Fiscus from an Amazon account in her name and with her credit card.

"Based on the information provided to us by Amazon via subpoena, and on information derived from interviews, there is no evidence to indicate that the dog muzzle was intended to threaten Dr. Fiscus. The results of this investigation indicate that purchases from both Amazon accounts were charged to the same American Express credit card in the name of Dr. Michelle D. Fiscus," the report by Homeland Security said. "At the time, there appears to be no threat toward Dr. Fiscus associated with receipt of the dog muzzle."

The report said a second amazon account in Fiscus' name was created in March of 2021.

Fiscus rejected the findings, saying she was unaware of a second Amazon account in her name until the report was made public.

During an interview with NewsChannel 5, Fiscus admitted the charge for the muzzle did show up on her American Express statement but repeatedly denied buying the item. She said she felt the state's report was filled with inconsistencies.

A few weeks later, Metro police began their own investigation into who sent the muzzle.

This week, Fiscus said she learned from Amazon that the company believes an unauthorized party registered an account with her AMEX card. This second account had other fraudulent charges on the card and a recurring charge on the account. Fiscus said the purchases on the fraudulent account were small amounts.