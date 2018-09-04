Driver Sentenced To Prison In Natchez Trace Hit & Run Case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The man caught on camera hitting a cyclist on Natchez Trace Parkway and leaving the scene was sentenced to ten months in prison.

Marshall Neely III, 59, of Franklin, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Neely III crashed into a cyclist, injuring him on July 8, 2017. The impact knocked the rider to the ground and destroyed the bicycle. The incident was recorded on one of his fellow cyclists' helmet camera.

That same evening, law enforcement officers arrived at Neely’s house and found him unconscious on the floor. Neely later admitted that he had been driving on the Natchez Trace Parkway earlier in the day and claimed someone threw a bicycle at his car. He also admitted that after seeing the video posted online, he removed the decals from the rear window of his car because he knew the decals would lead to his identification.

Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr., also ordered Neely to pay $2,260.00 in restitution to the victim.

