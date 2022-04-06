East Nashville's Sweet 16th Bakery reopens after beloved co-owner passes away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beloved Sweet 16th Bakery is serving customers again.

The bakery, considered by many to be a cornerstone of East Nashville, shut down for three months when co-owner Dan Einstein unexpectedly passed away.

"Yup... I had no idea," said his wife Ellen Einstein. "I just thought after he had his surgery he was just going to feel better."

For a few years, Dan battled serious health problems. In January, he was moved to Alive Hospice and passed away on January 15th.

While the bakery was closed, customers raised more than $148,000 through a GoFundMe for the Einstein family.

"I was able to pay my employees, I was able to take care of bills [and] I didn't have any income coming in. It was very heartfelt and very warm and touching," Ellen said.

After taking the time off, Ellen reopened Sweet 16th on April 1st. She didn't advertise, but the word is certainly getting out.

"I feel like everybody felt there was a piece that was missing when this was closed down, and so I think we're all feeling a little more whole again," said Rachel McCarthy, a customer.

Seeing customers flood back into the bakery is just what Ellen said she needed.

"To see that outpouring of love from people was... I mean, I never thought in a million years that we had left that kind of an impression on a community," Ellen said.

Sweet 16th Bakery located at 311 N 16th Street in East Nashville is open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.