East Park Donuts & Coffee burglarized three times in a week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — East Park Donuts & Coffee has been burglarized three times in a week, and police are investigating.

On May 23, a burglar got into their building by busting through the glass. Then days later, there was a smash-and-grab again.

Customer Brandon Puttbrese feels bad for the mom-and-pop shop.

“There are so many challenges that small business owners face, it seems like adding insult to injury,” Puttbrese said.

Then on May 30, they were hit again early in the morning when they were closed.

“This is just a small business that is trying to bring some coffee and joy into people’s days, and it’s a real frustration and pain for the customers, and the workers that someone would take advantage of that,” Puttbrese said.

Owner Ken Woodard said it's going to cost him around $6,000 to fix.

"It’s not a sustainable business model," Woodard said.

He’s in good spirits, but it hurts their bottom line. "It can’t keep happening because people lose jobs," Woodard said, “It’s not a big heist.”

The burglar went for the cash register. “The juice isn’t worth the squeeze for the criminals,” Puttbrese said.

Ken Woodard Break-in suspect at East Park Donuts & Coffee

Police are investigating if it's the same person responsible for the burglaries.

“Supposedly they’re zeroing in on somebody, but I don’t know how long that takes,” Woodard said.

If you have information, call Metro Police.

Unfortunately, this is the same donut shop where a DUI driver crashed into their building several years ago.