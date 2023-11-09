Belmont community heartbroken over shooting severely injuring freshman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Belmont University student chasing her dreams is now clinging to life.

18-year-old Jillian Ludwig is in critical condition after a bullet hit her in the head when she was walking at the Edgehill Memorial Gardens Park. Police say Jillian was walking when shots were fired at a car on 13th Court heading towards Deford Bailey Avenue.

She was on the other side of Deford Bailey, less than half a mile from Belmont University where Jillian goes to school. Police have identified Shaquille Taylor, 29, as the suspect.

Jillian's aunt, who didn't want to be on camera, said Jillian had an infectious laugh, an evident love for music and a bright four years at Belmont University.

She shared Jillian is a fierce, passionate soul who is irreplaceable to her parents, friends, and younger brothers, Shane and Trevor.

Students near campus Wednesday added the heartbreak is just now setting in.

"Devastation, honestly. I think we're all just really shocked," said a graduate student, Josie Montrose.

"When you're a student, especially a young student, you're leaving home for the first time and you want to feel safe," added her friend Annalee Tanner.

"Almost numbness," added another student about the feeling on campus.

"My mom called me in tears this morning because that was like right where my old apartment complex was."

Brenda Morrow, Organized Neighbors of Edgehill's Executive Director, is devastated about the shooting of Jillian, calling her one of her many Belmont babies.

"Our relationship goes back to when we first partnered with Belmont to come in and do entrepreneurship training. Belmont students and faculty came to teach my Edgehill Youth Leadership Advisory Council computer skills," Morrow said.

It hurts her heart to know an hour went by before anyone found her in the park, despite it being an area surrounded by multiple apartments, houses, a library and even a police precinct right up the road.

"This baby was just walking around this track and for someone to come out and because they got a gun see somebody that they think did them wrong. They go to start shooting and you missed them. You’re not a trained officer. You don’t know how to aim and fire," Morrow expressed.

Morrow holds many titles. She is the President of the Edgehill Apartments Resident Association, the President of Friends of the William Edmondson Homesite. She’s worked decades trying to change the perception of the Edgehill community and to enhance it, like adding the community garden.

"We put all this here for the benefit of the community. We have been working constantly to enhance and save that park," Morrow said.

Community leaders and Belmont students were in the park for a festival a few weeks ago. They planted two trees to honor the Covenant school shooting victims, and the Edgehill youth who lost their lives due to gun violence.

Morrow says the community and city leaders must work together to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands.

"This senseless act of gun violence isn’t going to stop the partnership, connections, and sense of ownership the residents feel for the community. What the students feel for the community," Morrow said.

