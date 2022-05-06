Watch
Erika Castro-Miles agrees to second-degree murder plea in death of Sgt. Daniel Baker


Posted at 10:59 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 12:17:17-04

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Erika Castro-Miles will serve 15 years in jail following a plea agreement during her murder trial.

Castro-Miles agreed to plea to second-degree murder in the death of Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker. The sentence will be served in full.

The murder trial for Castro-Miles' was to enter it's third day on Friday when the a plea agreement was made.

Castro-Miles was in the car when Steven Wiggins shot and killed Baker during a traffic stop in 2018. Baker had stopped Wiggins for driving a stolen car in which Castro-Miles was a passenger. Wiggins was convicted and sentenced to death in 2021.

