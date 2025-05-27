Nashville nonprofit housing former foster youth now needs community support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville nonprofit is transforming the lives of former foster youth by giving them keys to their very own apartments.

We are checking back in with I Am Next after reporting in November that they bought an apartment building off Murfreesboro Pike.

About two dozen young adults who recently aged out of foster care now live there.

"The freedom! Everything about this is just good," said Dejuane Culp, 18, one of the residents.

The nonprofit doesn't require the vulnerable 18 to 24-year-olds to pay rent, providing crucial stability for a population that often struggles to find housing.

"It's got everything I need. It's a good start. Big bed. It's good," said Culp.

According to I Am Next, 25% of kids aging out of foster care do not have a high school diploma, 50% are unemployed, and 35% are homeless.

Having a safe place to call home is making a significant difference for residents like Culp.

"From what I've been hearing from these kids, they've been hopping around from couches to homeless shelters, and these were the youth that didn't really get adopted. So they've just had it extra tough," said Katharine Federer with I Am Next.

However, with limited room in the nonprofit's budget, the organization needs help making the studio apartments feel like homes. Most tenants arrive with very few possessions.

"At best, they have a shopping bag full of clothes. At best. Some of them don't even have that," said Chris Clemens with I Am Next.

By mid-summer, 50 young adults, including some with young children, will be moved into the apartments.

For many residents, this represents a turning point after difficult experiences in the foster care system.

"The last year, it's been a lot of ups and downs. I feel like a lot of things that a 17-year-old probably shouldn't go through, you know? I had to go through that," said Culp."But now, it's all up to me now."

How to donate

There are a couple of ways you can donate to the First Home Initiative Campaign to get the residents items like queen-size bedding, cleaning supplies, and hygiene essentials.

You can donate money online or email Katharine at Katharine@iamnext.org to set up a time to bring new items to the apartment complex.

The goal is to raise $36,000.

Do you know someone making an extraordinary difference for former foster youth? Email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com to share your story or connect about donation opportunities that could transform these apartments into real homes.

This story was reported by Hannah McDonald and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.