Facebook page reunites Waverly residents with items lost in flood

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — From photos to family heirlooms, countless items were lost when floodwater swept through Waverly.

Now a woman who lives 100 miles away is using social media to help return priceless keepsakes to flood victims.

"I lost my home and everything I had in a fire before I moved to Tennessee," said Michelle Storm, who lives in Lebanon. "So, I know how people feel."

Determined to reunite flood survivors with irreplaceable items, Storm started the Waverly Lost and Found Facebook group. It has quickly grown to more than 2,000 members. People have shared images of everything from family photos, to jewelry, to kids' artwork that was carried away in the flood.

"When people have lost everything, even something as simple as a photo means so much," said Storm. "I figured if we have one page dedicated to just that, then a lot more people can see what’s been found."

In just a matter of days, Storm said the page is already making a difference.

"I saw someone found a quilt. I thought someone’s grandma made that, and it was so exciting because that person is going to get it back."

Storm isn't just managing the Facebook page, she also filling a truck with donations to help people in Waverly.

The truck was donated by David Boody, and Storm said with the help of friends and local businesses, it is filling up fast. Once the truck is full, she said Boody would drive it to Waverly.

Storm said she has never been to Waverly, and doesn't personally know anyone who lives there. She just felt the need to help after seeing the extensive devastation.

"This is about getting people the help they need," said Storm. "I feel like I’m doing God's work. People helped me when I was experiencing tough times and I want to pay it forward."

You can join the Waverly Lost and Found Facebook group here or post a photo of a lost item.

If people are interested in making a donation to help people in Waverly, Storm encouraged them to reach out to her on social media here.