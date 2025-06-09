Families and officials demand state takeover after riot at Trousdale Turner prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials and families are urging the state to take control of Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility following a violent overnight riot that required a response from about 100 officers.

The state prison, run by Brentwood-based CoreCivic, saw hundreds of inmates break into the yard during the chaos that began Sunday at 10 p.m. and continued into Monday. Law enforcement used gas to force inmates back into the cell blocks.

Shawn'a Hatcher was on the phone with her husband, an inmate at the facility, when the riot started.

"He said it's wide open in here. They just kidnapped 3 guards," said Shawn'a Hatcher.

Before the conversation ended, her husband expressed uncertainty about when they would speak again.

"He said I'm not sure when I'll be able to talk to you next. I just told him I love him," Hatcher said.

The facility houses more than 2,500 men, some serving time for violent offenses. While no inmates escaped during the incident, Hatcher believes inadequate food access was the breaking point.

"I got a phone call stating it was like watching the Animal Channel. Ya know, literally from their cell," Hatcher said.

The prison has faced chronic understaffing and ongoing problems for years. Trousdale County District Attorney Jason Lawson is among those calling for state intervention.

"Show me another prison where what happened last night is happening at that prison. We seem to be moving in the wrong direction on this," said Jason Lawson.

The district attorney noted he receives about 90 new criminal cases annually tied to the prison, including multiple attempted murders. He emphasized that CoreCivic bears responsibility for the ongoing issues.

"Whenever you start stacking time on top of that, there is no cost savings, and I dare say TDOC could do this at a much more fiscally responsible manner as a result of the lawsuits and incarceration time," Lawson said.

Hatcher fears that more injuries and trauma are inevitable without changes. She described a recent disturbing incident at the facility.

"A guy a couple weeks ago was stabbed in the head 4 times and I received a phone call stating that they were looking at meat coming out of his head, and it looked like he had been shot four times in his head and he sat there for four hours before he got help," Hatcher said.

For everyone's safety at the prison, Hatcher hopes for change soon. "Every day it's just like living on edge," she said.

Two correctional officers were hospitalized following the weekend's violence, one during the riot and another who was assaulted on Saturday.

The large riot comes less than a year after a federal investigation into the facility's living conditions.

In response to the riot, Lawson has formally called for the Tennessee Department of Corrections to assume management of the prison from CoreCivic.

“Last night’s riot again illustrates the problems at Trousdale Turner, which have been well-documented in the media,” said Trousdale County District Attorney Jason Lawson. “Certainly, those who led and participated in the riot will be charged, prosecuted, and have more incarceration heaped on top of the sentences they are currently serving—some which are already very lengthy. Over the past few years, the Trousdale County Grand Jury has added hundreds of new cases to the criminal court docket for crimes occurring at the prison, at a rate of roughly one crime for every four calendar days, which has resulted in many years of additional incarceration. But a response by the court system is an ‘after-the-fact’ response and does not ensure the future safety of inmates or employees at the prison. The continual problems demonstrate that CoreCivic is unable to address the issues. I understand that Tennessee needs the bedspace at Trousdale Turner to house state prisoners, however, it is long-overdue that the State of Tennessee shifted the management of Trousdale Turner from CoreCivic into the direct hands of the Tennessee Department of Correction. I am confident that Commissioner Strada and the Tennessee Department of Correction could manage this situation far better than what is being done by CoreCivic. This would also allow CoreCivic to shift its employees from the Trousdale facility to other prisons it manages in Tennessee that are also significantly understaffed. Based on the past track record and the concern for inmate and employee safety, I respectfully call for the management of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center to be assumed by the Tennessee Department of Correction directly without the involvement of CoreCivic.” Jason Lawson District Attorney

