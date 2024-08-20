New federal investigation will look into living conditions at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal investigation will now look into one of Tennessee's biggest private prisons in Trousdale County to understand the living conditions inside its walls.

Trousdale Turner Correctional Center is owned by Core Civic, which is headquartered in Brentwood. Throughout the years, the Tennessee Office of the Comptroller has noted issues with the facility in its state audits. The U.S. Department of Justice will now conduct a civil investigation into the facility.

In an announcement Tuesday, representatives with the DOJ said the facility has faced many issues in eight years. Those include stabbings, 196 assaults, two murders, 15 deaths classified as accidental and 90 incidents of sexual misconduct.

"In our country, people do not surrender their constitutional rights at the prison door," said U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. "Every person held at a jail or prison retains the fundamental right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. In our legal system, proper punishment does not and cannot ever include violence and sexual abuse."

Investigators will look into the facility under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. This statute gives the DOJ the authority to investigate systemic violations of the rights of individuals in institutional settings, including prisons.

The DOJ said it notified Tennessee officials of the investigation earlier Tuesday.

“Publicly available information suggests that Trousdale Turner has been plagued by serious problems since it first opened its doors,” said United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis. “This includes reports of staffing shortages, physical and sexual assaults, murders, and a 188% turnover rate among prison guards just last year. Although CoreCivic owns and operates Trousdale, the State of Tennessee is ultimately responsible for the safety of the people incarcerated there. This investigation seeks to determine whether Tennessee is meeting its constitutional obligations.”

The Civil Rights Division’s Special Litigation Section is conducting this investigation jointly with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the department via phone at 888-392-7031 or by email at community.trousdaleturner@usdoj.gov.

