Family of 26-year-old murder victim speaks out after suspects arrested two years later

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities arrested two people Wednesday in connection to the murder of Jamarcus Esmon, who was shot and killed on Edgewood Boulevard in June 2020.

It's a call family and friends of Esmon, 26, waited nearly two years to hear.

"I was just like so overwhelmed with joy I didn't even ask him who the people were. I had to call him back. I was just overwhelmed," Esmon's mother, LaToya Floyd said.

That phone call led to a myriad of emotions that re-opened wounds for the Esmon family.

"There was sadness because it brought back emotions and memories of the night that it happened. And there was a little bit of an eye-opener and like a cloud was lifted," Esmon's aunt, Traci Esmon said.

Esmon's death leaves an immense void. His daughter is now 5-years-old. Her mother said every day is a struggle to explain to her daughter why her father hasn't come home.

"She's noticing every day other people talk about their dad, and she doesn't know where her dad is and why he hasn't come. It's hard because I can't teach her yet because she can't understand," Chaqueria Curl said.

Dozens gathered at Mount Hope Cemetery to remember Esmon as a loving family man that always made people laugh.

"Jamarcus he was a very humble young man, well-loved as you can see, loved children, loved football. He was just all around a good guy," Esmon said.

Loved ones said this is only the start when it comes to wrapping up the case.

"This arrest is the first step in justice. It ain't complete justice, and we're not going to stop until we get it all the way," Floyd said.

