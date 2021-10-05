Family remains hopeful for answers in cold case disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of a Nashville woman missing for five years is holding onto hope that they'll still get answers. Wanda Faye Walker was last seen October 5, 2016.

Tuesday morning, Metro Nashville Police and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be with the family to renew their call for tips and information in this cold case disappearance.

Wanda Faye Walker was last seen at her home on 11th Avenue South. She didn't show up to work, and her locked car was found later on Wade Avenue.

She was 60 years old when she disappeared.

But this isn't the first time something like this has happened to the Walker family. Laresha Walker, Wanda's daughter, has been missing for 22 years. Laresha also went by the name Deana. She was last seen November 19, 1999. She told family she was going to Murfreesboro to get her car appraised, and was never seen again.

"It was like, something's not right," Lakesha Chambers said in a 2019 interview with NewsChannel 5. "I just hope and pray we find closure, some kind of way."

Tuesday's news conference specifically focuses on Wanda Faye Walker's case. MNPD lead detective Matt Filter, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Matt Foster, and members of the Walker family will be at Metro Nashville Police Headquarters to talk about the case.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:30a.m. Tuesday.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Wanda Faye Walker or her daughter, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.