Family speaks out after trial date set for Whiskey Row security guards in Dallas Barrett's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three of the six security guards charged in connection to the death of Dallas Barrett at Whiskey Row will have their trial date in court in early 2023.

Dylan Larocca, Tarrell Gray and Jaelen Maxwell will have their case before a jury Feb. 27. The three men are all charged with aggravated assault resulting in death and reckless homicide.

Barrett, 22, died a year ago. His mom said she's OK with the timeline as it's moving forward through the court system.

"I am happy with how this was handled," Barrett said. "I am also thankful for how quickly the court date is going. We have a little over six months. I am thankful they are moving it along that way."

Investigations revealed that unlicensed security guards handled Barrett within the bar during the altercation. When officers arrived, they found Barrett unresponsive on the floor of the rooftop. The medical examiner ruled his death as a homicide and determined his cause of death was asphyxiation.

"We have been living it for the last year every day," his mother Tammy Barrett said outside of the courtroom. "We spread some of his ashes and shared memories of him. It was a beautiful day but super sad. It's been a long road, but we have a long road to go with this."

Staff at the bar told detectives Barrett became unruly and was asked to leave, but he allegedly then began to fight with security staff. They said he was approached after pushing through the crowd.

In total, seven men have been charged in association with his death. One of them, a man who wasn't working on the security team, apparently held Barrett's legs down while he was on the ground fighting with the guards.

Barrett's sister said it's been extremely disheartening that the defendants haven't shown up to every court appearance.

"We're showing up regardless, granted we don't have to, but it's kind of crazy that they get to kind of just keep going on with their lives and don't have to show up to court everyday. They're not inconvenienced, they're not anything and not only have we lost someone really big in our life, but we also have to show up to court every single time," said Lillian Nelson.