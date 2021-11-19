Federal judge to hear arguments on school mask mandates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal judge will hear from people on both sides about whether mask mandates have a place in Tennessee schools.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. will hear from lawyers representing families of children with disabilities, the attorney general's office, and the commissioner speaking for the government and state department of education, respectfully.

Judge Crenshaw recently sided with Williamson County families over the mask opt-out order, who sued Gov. Bill Lee, saying the opt-out option did not protect kids with disabilities.

Right now, a federal injunction still gives school districts the power to keep mask mandates, despite Gov. Lee signing a new law last week.

The law said school boards cannot require masks unless COVID-19 infections hit a certain point. It was in effect for two days before Judge Crenshaw issued that injunction.