Firefighters From Across State Assist In Lawrenceburg After Fatal Fire

As Lawrenceburg firefighters mourn the loss of their colleague, their comrades from other departments across the state stepped in to help keep the city safe.

Firefighters from Franklin, Murfreesboro, La Vergne, Spring Hill and Rutherford County arrived to man the Lawrenceburg Fire Department and respond to fire calls.

While many worked with heavy hearts, visiting firefighters said it was they least they could do to help their grieving comrades.

“It’s hard, you think about your family, and it’s hard to imagine what his family is going through,” said Marcus Harney, from the La Vergne Fire Department.

Lawrenceburg fire department Engineer Jason Dickey, 38, was killed while responding to a house fire Monday. Four other Lawrenceburg firefighters were injured in the same incident.

Harney said when a fire department is in need of assistance, the state helps coordinate the efforts. Firefighters from departments across the state are always willing to step up and help.

“Since there are different agencies here from Tennessee, we want to make sure everything works together,” said Harney.

All of the efforts were appreciated by Lawrenceburg firefighters.

“We are grateful, thankful and blessed by your kindness, your friendship and your compassion you have shown our department” said Chad Moore, Chaplain for the Lawrenceburg Fire Department. “We thank you for that.”

Support for Lawrenceburg will continue through at least Friday. On February 14, Spring Hill, Columbia, Chattanooga and Signal Mountain firefighters will be assisting.